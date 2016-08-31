Is the next Oscar best picture winner playing at the fall film festivals?

"The Revenant” came close last year. And who knows? Maybe Denzel Washington’s “Fences” or Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” will be the exception this year.

But you have to go back more than a decade to Martin Scorsese’s crime drama “The Departed” to find the last best picture Oscar winner that didn’t play at Cannes or one of the three fall film festivals — Telluride, Venice and Toronto — currently upon us.

Which means this year’s best picture Oscar will likely go to one of the movies listed below, all with fall-winter releases after their festival showings. Here’s how they stack up as we head into this crucial early juncture of the awards season.

“American Pastoral”

Story: Golden-boy businessman (Ewan McGregor) sees his perfect life destroyed when his daughter (Dakota Fanning) joins a radical protest against Vietnam.

Pedigree: Phillip Roth’s novel won the Pulitzer. Many regard it as his finest book, which, by extension, means it’s one of the best novels ever written.

Best case: Early mixed buzz proves erroneous; McGregor aces his directorial debut.

Worst case: Novel’s depth doesn’t translate to the screen, continuing lamentable streak of disastrous Roth adaptations. Portnoy isn’t the only one complaining.

See the most read stories this hour »

'Arrival' trailer Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker star in "Arrival." Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker star in "Arrival." See more videos

“Arrival”

Story: Amy Adams talks to the aliens.

Pedigree: Prestige sci-fi pic boasts a fine director (Denis Villeneuve), an academy favorite (Adams), an Oscar winner (Forest Whitaker) and past nominee (Jeremy Renner).

Best case: Reviews propel genre movie to the same orbit of recent best pic nominees “The Martian” and “Gravity.”

Worst case: Reviews propel genre movie to the same awards orbit as self-serious “Interstellar.”

“The Birth of a Nation”

Story: Enslaved preacher Nat Turner (Nate Parker) leads a slave rebellion in 1831.

Pedigree: Sundance sensation sold for a record $17.5 million in January.

Best case: Festival screenings turn the conversation away from the rape accusations in Parker’s past and back to the politically charged content of his movie.

Worst case: The controversy surrounding Parker buries any serious discussion of the film.

“Bleed for This”

Story: Boxer Vinny Pazienza (Miles Teller), a.k.a. "The Pasmanian Devil," refuses to retire after a car accident leaves him with a broken neck.

Pedigree: Open Road Films won last year’s best pic with “Spotlight” and is pinning this year’s hopes on this inspirational sports biopic.

Best case: The movie and Teller’s blistering, passionate performance connects with the same voters who loved “The Blind Side.”

Worst case: Pazienza’s comeback story — though true — feels a bit too familiar for voters to respond enthusiastically.

“Elle”

Story: French businesswoman (Isabelle Huppert) has a rather unconventional response to her rape in filmmaker Paul Verhoeven’s latest provocation.

Pedigree: Huppert owns 15 César nominations. Time for a long-overdue first Oscar nod?

Best case: Strong reviews and an avalanche of sexual politics think-pieces pushes academy to consider Huppert for recognition she should have received for “The Piano Teacher.”

Worst case: Voters don’t dig Verhoeven’s spin on the rape-revenge genre. Too French. Too transgressive. Too Verhoeven-y.

“Hidden Figures”

Story: Unheralded African American math geniuses help NASA launch astronaut John Glenn into space in 1962.

Pedigree: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the math whizzes. Spencer has an Oscar. Henson has Oscar and Emmy nominations. Monae owns several Grammy nominations. What? Were no Tony nominees available too?

Best case: The scenes screened from this unfinished film at Toronto create enough buzz to persuade Fox to give it an Oscar-qualifying run in December.

Worst case: It’s more of a crowd-pleaser than an awards magnet.

'La La Land' trailer Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in "La La Land." Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in "La La Land." See more videos

“La La Land”

Story: Struggling actress (Emma Stone) and true-blue jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) sing, dance and try to keep their dreams alive as they fall in love in Los Angeles.

Pedigree: Writer-director Damien Chazelle’s 2014 debut, “Whiplash,” won three Oscars. Stone and Gosling both have noms on their résumés.

Best case: Mix of old Hollywood glamour and modern filmmaking has voters whistling a merry tune.

Worst case: More adorbs than awards-worthy for voters who like their Oscar fare darker and drearier.

“Loving”

'Loving' trailer Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton star in the Focus Features film "Loving." Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton star in the Focus Features film "Loving." See more videos

Story: Interracial couple Richard (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga) sue the state of Virginia in 1964 for the right to be married.

Pedigree: Writer-director Jeff Nichols’ movies — “Take Shelter” and “Mud” among them — have won numerous indie and critics prizes.

Best case: Restrained historical drama wins hearts and minds of voters inclined to reward inspirational, social justice movies. Negga becomes a breakout star.

Worst case: Understated approach lacks the emotional fireworks many need when considering Oscar-worthy acting turns.

“Manchester by the Sea”

Story: A taciturn handyman (Casey Affleck) returns home after his brother’s death, becoming the legal guardian of his teenage nephew. A tragedy in his past complicates matters.

Pedigree: Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan’s directorial debut, “You Can Count on Me,” earned Oscar noms for screenplay and supporting actress Laura Linney.