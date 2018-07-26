From 'Black Panther' to 'Incredibles 2': Times film critics assess 2018, so far, at the movies

CHANG: Sequelitis will always be with us, but it really hasn’t been a bad year for “2s” (or “6s,” in the case of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”). “Incredibles 2” may not have had the precision-tooled brilliance of its predecessor, but it’s nonetheless a feast of action and ideas that finds Brad Bird very much in his element. I’m still in shock at how much I liked “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” whose lush musical craftsmanship and rich feeling are a welcome antidote to its dreadful predecessor.