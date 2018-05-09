Stubborn? Arrogant? Irrelevant? The 2018 Cannes Film Festival weathers the storm

Beset on all sides by so much criticism, what is the world's most important and prestigious film festival to do? The only thing it can: Show some damn good films and maybe even a few great ones. And it is on this point that, despite my own disappointment over some of the conspicuous absences from this year's lineup (starting with Claire Denis' hotly anticipated science-fiction drama "High Life," which will now likely make its debut in Venice) I find myself urging a spirit of optimism and open-mindedness toward the program that Frémaux and his selection committee have assembled.