Why the state of the big-screen summer comedy is no laughing matter

“I think it’s less that audiences don’t want to see comedy in a theater and more that they do want to see spectacle in the theater,” Reese said. “TV is so good at providing drama and comedy that the movie theater is becoming one of the only places you can see things on a grand stage. It may be that with ‘Deadpool’ we’re just taking advantage of that. We’re providing spectacle and the superhero genre, but then we’re sliding a comedy in, so I think we get the benefit of both genres as opposed to just one.”