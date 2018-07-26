Sunday conversation: Dominique Fishback finds part of herself in every character

But I'm a smiley person and I'm silly and I definitely want to show that side of me. [She laughs.] I've read [Joseph Campbell's] “The Hero With a Thousand Faces,” and now I'm reading a book called “The Writer's Journey” that talks about different archetypes of characters and heroes. I want to be all of them. I want to be the heroine with a thousand faces. It's like when I was a kid and I would wear skirts when I was out with my girl cousins, but I'd see the boys throwing a football around and join them. Why do you have to be just one when you could be a thousand faces?