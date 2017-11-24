Can we pretend an artist’s conduct doesn’t matter in post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood?

In light of the widespread accusations of sexual misconduct sweeping through Hollywood and beyond, Times film critic Justin Chang and television critic Lorraine Ali discuss how this seismic shift has changed the way they view movies and TV shows.

JUSTIN CHANG: Like most critics, Lorraine, you and I spend more time consuming and processing screen entertainment than passing judgment on the morality of the people who created it. It’s the purer, more sophisticated approach, we like to tell ourselves. It also happens to be the easier one. And if one thing has become clear over the past two months, in the wake of a crisis that began with Harvey Weinstein and has now engulfed the entire industry, it’s that pretending an artist’s conduct doesn’t matter can be as shortsighted as pretending that it’s the only thing that matters.

The Louis C.K. news, in particular, has inspired more than a few critics to write about the futility of trying to separate the art from the artist. Having seen C.K.’s unreleased comedy, “I Love You, Daddy,” a day before it was dropped by its distributor, I can sympathize. What once might have felt like a slyly confessional work now feels like a coy, manipulative dodge. Another way to put it is that the movie feels booby-trapped — not unlike several other beloved films and TV shows we could name that can’t help but play differently now than they did before.

LORRAINE ALI: That’s true. Think about any given episode of “Mad Men” now: The multiple scenes of executives chasing their assistants and secretaries around the office was entertaining when the show debuted in 2007 because we let ourselves believe they represented a bygone era — the American workplace before the women’s liberation movement and the sexual revolution. It was us before, but now we’re better! Sure it was disturbing to watch, but there was a comfort in seeing how far we’ve come. Now, however, watching those episodes, it’s like watching today’s headlines re-enacted, but with midcentury stylings.

CHANG: Another reason “Mad Men” might play differently now, of course, is that Matthew Weiner has been accused of sexual harassment by a former writer and assistant on the show. Weiner has denied the accusation and even held up “Mad Men” itself as a defense — as if the creator of a drama that brilliantly illuminates the exploitation of women in the workplace couldn’t possibly be guilty of such exploitation himself. Whatever Weiner may or may not have done, the truth is that creative people often do fall short of the values articulated in their work, and the art itself can become a revealing window into that struggle.

It’s different, and harder, for actors. Whatever issues we may have with a writer or director, we’re usually not staring at him (or her) for an hour or two. But actors have no place to hide. Great performances can make us forget who we’re looking at, but only up to a point. Actors cannot simply shed their personal histories on-screen, and as we’ve seen from Ridley Scott’s extraordinary 11th-hour decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World,” they cannot simply bury them under makeup and prosthetics, either.

ALI: What do we even do with a great show like “House of Cards” at this point? It was a spot-on series about the sleazy underbelly of Capitol Hill, with Spacey as a politician who stops at nothing to get what he wants. Now with the wave of accusations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, aspects of that fictitious character don’t seem all that fictitious … or entertaining. Then there’s “Transparent,” which starred Jeffrey Tambor as a trans woman. His performance was so consistently phenomenal, but now how will that character — who identifies as a woman — stand up to real-life accusations that Tambor was harassing women on set?

CHANG: Spacey is a peculiar case, in part because his very on-screen presence can be alienating by design. Even his role choices suggest he’s an actor who likes to lean into his own creepiness. Knowing what we now know, who wouldn’t shudder in revulsion at the final moments of “American Beauty,” in which Spacey’s middle-aged suburban dad is (wrongly) suspected of seducing a teenage boy and then murdered by a closeted neighbor?

But for the most part, he isn’t an actor who cries out for the audience’s love, and that makes a difference. I think I’d sooner watch Spacey do his slippery villainy thing in “House of Cards” than, say, watch Bill Cosby bask in the audience’s admiration as Cliff Huxtable.

ALI: Oh right, Cosby. Can’t have this kind of conversation without him. Networks have scrubbed his reruns from rotation like he never existed outside the horrifying charges. But I’m still really grappling with this one because of his other legacy, which is a positive one. Cosby challenged traditional black stereotypes on TV, seized creative control in an all-white industry.

Television was segregated and he played a huge role in changing that dynamic. We of course still have a long way to go, but the bitter truth is that even contemporary shows made by and starring women of color — “Insecure,” “Scandal” and “Orange Is the New Black” — would not exist without Cosby breaking through color barriers decades ago. There’s no forgiving the damage he’s done, but do we forget how crucial he was in demystifying characters of color on TV, and challenging the idea that whites would never watch a “black” show?