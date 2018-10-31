Documentary filmmakers are using animation in novel ways to tell their stories

Critics once might have considered the idea of blending animation with documentary footage taboo, a violation of journalistic norms. “It used to be you'd hear the word 'documentary' and you'd think it means a news program with talking heads and some storytelling,” says Bryan Fogel, who won an Oscar for “Icarus,” his expose of doping in Russian sports. “Not anymore.” (Fogel used animation to illustrate someone's mental state after a suicide attempt and to go inside a Russian doping lab — neither of which he could ever film.)