Horror's maestros on what drives the movies that scare us most

They tap into our deepest fears as we sit in the dark and remind us, in brutal bursts and jump scares, how fleeting life can be. They give us bogeymen to rally against, heroines and heroes to root for. They teach us not to run away up the stairs or ever promise, as the shadows creep closer, “I’ll be right back.”

Drama may help us feel; a well-timed punchline has the power to unite. But horror, the “gutter” genre, the oft-maligned niche formerly reserved for B-movie bins and grindhouses, confronts us most boldly with our primal fears so that we may exhale with relief when the lights come back up — nerves rattled, hearts racing, minds turning over the questions we don’t dare speak out loud.

The translators, filmmakers who speak to us in the language of horror, are each in their own way part of a grand pop-folkloric tradition. It is the job of these macabre orchestra conductors to play our fears like violins, to choreograph our sense of dread as we sit in front of screens and spook us in the process — all in the name of entertainment.

“I learned the language of horror as a child at the movies and reading books,” says horror master John Carpenter, whose genre-blending career includes not only “Halloween,” “The Fog” and “They Live,” but “Escape From New York” and “Starman.”

Carpenter was weaned on the classic Universal monster movies and sci-fi horror of the 1950s, and also credits the literary influence of H.P. Lovecraft for forming his understanding of the genre. In turn, Carpenter’s influence, filtered through his own films, helped define horror for the filmmakers who followed.

ITV/REX / Shutterstock Tony Moran as the masked Michael Myers in John Carpenter's "Halloween." Tony Moran as the masked Michael Myers in John Carpenter's "Halloween." (ITV/REX / Shutterstock)

Horror changes and gets reinvented each generation. — John Carpenter, director

From the timely social commentary this year of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” to the predatory clown terrors of the current smash hit “It,” even mainstream horror is finding ways to make scary movies fresh again. Game changers like the microbudget megahits “The Blair Witch Project” (1999) and “Paranormal Activity” (2007) are far and few between, initiating seismic shifts in the ways we create and consume horror. But in recent years, films such as “It Follows,” “The Witch” and “The Babadook” reset the indie horror bar, injecting thoroughly modern perspectives and rebellious creative vision back into a sprawling genre that’s seen it all over the decades.

“Horror changes and gets reinvented each generation,” Carpenter says. “It’s continually being modernized.”

Part of that reinvention comes from a broadening of sources as today’s horror stewards learn the language of fright.

“The first thing that ever scared me — that was structured like a horror film and featured everything that I thought a horror film could be — was an episode of ‘Fraggle Rock,’” confides “Oculus” and “Hush” director Mike Flanagan, who adapted the work of horror’s master novelist Stephen King for his latest film, “Gerald’s Game.”

The Jim Henson Company Horror lessons come from many places. For director Mike Flanagan, there were scares in the kids' TV show "Fraggle Rock." Horror lessons come from many places. For director Mike Flanagan, there were scares in the kids' TV show "Fraggle Rock." (The Jim Henson Company)

The episode of the children’s show, titled “The Terrible Tunnel,” left an impression on Flanagan’s young mind. “The legend among the Fraggle community was that they would never come back. Our hero Fraggles went into the Terrible Tunnel and in it were the trapped spirits of other Fraggles,” Flanagan recalls, eyes wide. “Terrifying.”

Horror’s social revolution

Terrors of the real world have always made their way into our scary stories, even if in the worst of times, amid atrocities, disaster and tragedies beyond comprehension, the most horrific of movies can’t begin to compare. But our collective anxieties have a way of refracting their way into the cinema, in everything from zombie flicks to slasher pics, embodied in the monsters we see on screen.

Upstart American filmmakers of the 1960s and 1970s translated the turmoil of the outside world into their nightmarish film fantasies.

“If you were young and you were an artist, you were involved in the revolution, in the social change that was going on. And whether you thought about it or not, that fed the movies you were making,” says Mick Garris, whose genre credits include “Amazing Stories,” “Sleepwalkers,” “The Stand” and “Masters of Horror.”

Films like George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” (1968), Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) and Carpenter’s “Halloween” (1978) rewrote what horror movies could mean as they reflected human and timely social anxieties back to their audiences.

Pictorial Parade / Getty Images The undead walk through a field in George A. Romero's 1968 film "Night Of The Living Dead." The undead walk through a field in George A. Romero's 1968 film "Night Of The Living Dead." (Pictorial Parade / Getty Images)

“‘Night of the Living Dead’ … was much more graphic than people were used to,” says Garris, “and it was in the hands of a guy who had political thoughts even though he didn’t think he was putting them into his movie — about racism and about classism.”

Filmmaker Coralie Fargeat was raised in Paris on horror classics ranging from the body horrors of David Cronenberg to the final-girl heroics of Carpenter’s “Halloween.” In her own directorial debut, the upcoming female-driven vengeance tale “Revenge,” she deliberately subverts the way female bodies have been objectified onscreen by crafting a memorable sequence in which a man, not the female protagonist, is rendered stark nude and vulnerable.

Like recent standouts “Raw” and “The Babadook,” her “Revenge,” a boldly stylistic thriller about a young woman who turns the tables on her male abusers, is not only a reinterpretation through a female lens of the cinematic language of horror films — and rape-and-revenge movies like “The Last House on the Left” (1972) and “I Spit on Your Grave” (1978) — but a reclamation of the male-dominated genre itself.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times "Revenge" director Coralie Fargeat at the L.A. Times photo studio during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. "Revenge" director Coralie Fargeat at the L.A. Times photo studio during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“I think what’s really powerful in horror and genre film is that it really relates to our inner fears, to our societal fears, fears of not fitting into a mold, fear of being rejected, to be invaded, to be seen as a monster, to be judged,” she says. “I found it a very cathartic way to explore our fears and desires, or questions we can’t process in one way or another.”

As a child, Garris says, he found comfort in classic Universal monsters like Frankenstein, the original misunderstood outsider.

“I think you’ll find most of the creatives in the genre were not crowned prom king or queen,” Garris says with a laugh. His upcoming anthology, “Nightmare Cinema,” assembles new terror tales from an international slate of directors. “It’s really brave to be able to be as open about things that other people would keep hidden.”

Fear and mystery

Each horror filmmaker speaks a unique dialect cultivated from his or her own curiosities, influences, culture and generation. But the desire they share is universal: to scare us silly, to entertain, to guide us through our unspeakable fears and to remind us, consciously or otherwise, that unlike many an unlucky soul left behind onscreen, we are the ones yet alive.

“I think it’s because fear is an emotion all humans know,” Carpenter says. “Essentially we’re all afraid of the same things.”