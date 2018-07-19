IMDb file: Andy Garcia goes from the darkness to the light — and gets to sing with Cher on 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

“I’ve known Diane [Keaton] for many years since ‘The Godfather,’ so we had a nice chemistry between us. Diane is always fun. She’s a very spontaneous actress. She works very similar in style as I do. We both come from the same background and type of training. I was talking to the director and essentially said, ‘I want to be of service to Diane where I can surprise her as much as possible.’ I wanted to give her the opportunity to be as spontaneous as possible, so the more I could surprise her, the better the situation would be. The scenes could really come alive in that way. I like playing something differently, moment to moment and take to take. I think we achieved that, and I think that’s why people responded to it in the way they did.”