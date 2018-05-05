IMDb file: Julia Ormond likes playing characters with issues

"Coming from England, we have a different sense of rigor around remakes, and I think it's because of our relationship to theater. There's nothing wrong or taboo about remaking a classic. I came from that perspective when this job offer came along with Sydney Pollack and Harrison Ford. I was really eager to do something that was more of a romantic comedy than a tragedy. It was only after, in America, when I got to New York to film, that people were like, 'Oh, you're doing a remake of "Sabrina."' You realized the extent to which it was going to be challenging for people. It was a lot of pressure, but I learned so much from working with Sydney. Even knowing the level of pressure, I would probably do it all over again."