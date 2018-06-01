'The Good Place's' Ted Danson likes to play characters who 'are not standing straight up'

“My wife and I met Larry [David] 12 or 13 years ago. We were on the same island and he had just shot the pilot for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and he wanted to show everybody. We went over to his house and watched it and I was like ‘I guess this is good.’ I wanted to be supportive so Mary and I said, ‘Any time you want us to come play on it we’d love to.’ It turned out, for me, to be one of the big game-changing moments in my career. I had just come to the conclusion that I’d stayed too long at the half-hour sitcom party and I wasn’t finding myself funny anymore. I wasn’t quite sure what to do. Then this came along and I started to have fun again. It made a huge difference in my career.”