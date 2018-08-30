Ahead of 'A Star Is Born,' a look back at Lady Gaga's early acting roles

When she was just 15, Germanotta made her acting debut on a 2001 episode of “The Sopranos.” In the ninth episode of the third season, titled "The Telltale Moozadell,” she makes an uncredited appearance as a classmate of A.J. Soprano's (Robert Iler) seated by the swimming pool and smoking a cigarette while A.J. and some other classmates take an after-hours dip in the school pool. One thing leads to another and the kids end up throwing furniture and other school equipment in the pool and smashing a glass trophy case.