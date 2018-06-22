Debra Granik explores the bond between father and daughter in the timely drama 'Leave No Trace'

“It felt like perfect timing,” said Foster. “So I’d go to work imagining a life with my 16-year-old daughter and come home and feel my daughter kicking inside my wife’s belly. It was a beautiful time, to ask questions of what it’s going to be like, how am I going to be as a father, what’s the best way to raise a being in this world. They’re completely linked at this point. And making this film, I would go to work with one idea every day, that this would be a valentine for her someday, this is a little poem to make before her arrival.”