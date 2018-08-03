Summer of love: Behind Netflix's push into female-skewing romance films

“But Netflix is something completely other,” he said. “What Netflix says to its audience is: We know you and we love you, and we have your best interests at heart. We know your secret longings, and we long to satisfy those longings, because we can look at what you watch and our magnificent computers can perceive what you like. That's not me hammering on the door saying 'Look at us! Look at us! Just step over the line and it'll all be terrific.' This says: We are deep in your DNA, and we are going to give you this thing because we know you will love it.”