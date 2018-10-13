New video: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' continues the fun of Marvel's zaniest franchise

Filmmaker Jim Hosking follows up his hilariously disgusting 2016 body-horror exercise “The Greasy Strangler” with the much less repulsive but no less bizarre movie, a surreal comedy made for a small but fanatical cult audience. Aubrey Plaza stars as Lulu Danger, the runaway wife of a venal restaurant manager (played by Emile Hirsch), and Jemaine Clement plays the crook-for-hire who joins Lulu on a quest to meet an inarticulate self-help guru (Craig Robinson). The stream-of-consciousness plotting and intentionally stilted dialogue recall the likes of David Lynch and Tim and Eric, but with a more overtly comic spin. Not everyone will find this film funny, but those who get on its wavelength might have a new favorite.