New Video: ‘BlacKkKlansman’ is Spike Lee’s electrifying and wildly entertaining look at American racism

It took a while for HBO’s political-domestic melodrama to build up some buzz, but by the end of its first season, it had become an object of obsession among fans of ripped-from-the-headlines shows about the foibles of the rich. Based loosely on the Rupert Murdoch clan, the 10 episodes in the set tell the story of a fading media titan (played by Brian Cox) and the various children, relations and longtime employees who have different ideas about what to do with his empire when he passes it on. The series’ creative team includes Jesse Armstrong (a writer on the brittle British satire “The Thick of It”) and Adam McKay (director of “The Big Short”), who both know how to tell entertaining and insightful stories about the intricacies of power.