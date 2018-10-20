New video: 'Sorry to Bother You' is an original, lacerating social satire

One of the most original comedies of the year, this lacerating social satire stars Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland-based telemarketer who rockets to success when he starts making calls using his “white voice.” That barbed joke is just Square 1 of a story that keeps building out in crazy directions, encompassing more and more ideas: class betrayal, genetic modification and literal wage-slavery, among others. The movie is a little over-stuffed at times, as writer-director Boots Riley (a hip-hop legend, in his filmmaking debut) squeezes in seemingly everything that’s been on his mind for the last decade or so. But a stellar cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Danny Glover, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun and Armie Hammer — plus the voices of David Cross and Patton Oswalt — keeps the picture lively as Riley takes a sledgehammer to the institutions he feels work actively against individual liberty.