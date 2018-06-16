New video: 'Unsane' may be shot on an iPhone, but it's a slick paranoid thriller

Before the psychological thriller “Unsane” came out earlier this year, a lot of the buzz surrounding the movie focused on how director Steven Soderbergh had shot the project in secret, with an iPhone. Surprisingly, “Unsane” turned out to be a slick, Hitchcockian suspense picture — not the least bit cheap-looking or ramshackle. Claire Foy stars as a stressed-out young woman who sees a therapist to help her deal with her anxiety about a recent run-in with a stalker and ends up institutionalized as part of a scheme to squeeze insurance money from the mentally ill. The heroine looks for anyone who’ll believe her story and help her escape, but it’s not easy since she’s emotionally unstable. Nail-biting scrapes and jarring twists abound in a story that’s relentless in the way it plays with the audience’s paranoia.