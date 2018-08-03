Move over, Zac Efron: Noah Centineo is this summer's new teen heartthrob

The struggle is real: Once he got to Hollywood, the young actor kept landing small roles in Disney Channel and Nickelodeon projects. But by 18, his parents were worried about his career prospects and tried to convince him to go to college. “My parents were, like, ‘We’ve been out here for almost three years and you haven’t made it as an actor.’ They didn’t see it. I wasn’t on my own show. I wasn’t famous.” He begged them to let him try acting for just a few more months, and then he landed a role on Freeform’s “The Fosters,” on which he starred for three years.