Alfonso Cuarón delves into his childhood for his drama 'Roma' and already talk turns to Oscars

“I think that I didn’t have the emotional tools to do the film,” said Cuarón, who had not made a film in Mexico since 2001’s “Y Tu Mamá También.” “I guess that I had to age a little bit more to have a different understanding of my own life, you know? It was a matter of coming to terms with the conflict between my present and the past. Because in the process there was a constant tension: I’m trying to portray those memories but through the prism of my understanding of today.”