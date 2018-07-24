'Saving Private Ryan' at 20: How Spielberg's vivid D-Day story changed war movies forever

Tom Sizemore, who won the part of Sgt. Horvath, right hand to Capt. Miller, wasn’t even supposed to be in the film. He was hired to play a key role in Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line,” and he was about to leave for shooting in Australia when Spielberg came calling. Says Sizemore, “He came right out and said, ‘Do you want to go to Australia with Terry Malick or do you want to come to Great Britain and Ireland with me and Tom Hanks?’ And I told him I wanted to go to Great Britain and Ireland.”