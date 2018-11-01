'Bumblebee' screenwriter Christina Hodson is shaping Hollywood's blockbuster future — and centering female stories

“Terminator 2” is one of my favorite movies of all time. Ever. I actually reference that movie all the time when people ask me, “What do you want to write?” It’s everything you could possibly want! And it is so intimate. Even at the very end and he’s like, “I know now why you cry” – how amazing it is to deliver such big emotion in such a small line, such a small moment? That’s what I want to do. I want to make big movies that also feel really intimate and have a lot of heart and emotion.