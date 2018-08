From Broadway to the big screen, 'Widows' star Cynthia Erivo is making moves

I’ve learned that I am really stubborn. I like to do as much of whatever I’m doing myself. So, like, hand inserts; I’d rather do that myself instead of having a double. I think that comes from being on stage because you do everything yourself. So the inserts are mine, and if I’m running in the rain with bare feet, I’m actually the one running in the rain barefoot. If there are stunts that need to happen, I want to do them myself. I don’t want to see the back of someone else's head that's supposed to be mine. I realize that I’m probably a glutton for punishment, but I didn't realize that wasn't a thing people do.