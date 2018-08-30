Five female directors, many stories: A conversation on filmmaking, Netflix and more

Al-Mansour: No. It was in the middle. It was for scheduling. We needed the before and after. The hair has its own journey, it has to grow and we have to fit the right wigs. But it’s moments like this you need to let the actors just take it. And it’s a very rare moment, she has to shave her head, it has to be all one take and all the emotions. I was a little nervous, as a filmmaker, it’s going to happen and it’s only going to be once. That’s what happens when you’re on the same wavelength and you see the same movie. Once you are on the same wavelength it is magical.