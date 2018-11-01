Octavia Spencer talks about producing 'Green Book' and starring in 'Instant Family'

I grew up in the South and all of this stuff preceded me, but I know it well. When I heard that they were doing a movie about the green book [a guide listing the hotels and businesses that served black people], I was kind of curious. I was asked to read the script to be a consulting producer, if I so wanted that role. And I read it and I thought, “Well, you have two very strong men as characters and as actors — both Viggo [Mortensen] and Mahershala [Ali] — and they were weighing in on the script and liked where things were going. So I felt like they did a great job in the research and, again, when you see it on the page — when it is apparent that the script has the capacity or the potential to move you in a way — you want to be a part of those types of stories, especially in these trying times.