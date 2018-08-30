Tiffany Haddish times three in 'Night School,' 'The Oath' and 'Nobody's Fool'

Haddish says: "When we did 'Girls Trip,' it was a lot of hours and a lot of takes. And when we did 'Night School,' the difference this time is that we had Kevin Hart and he's, like, 'All right! You've got 30 minutes! This is it!' [laughs] So it was kind of like working with two directors. Malcolm was, like, 'All right we're going to do this, we're going to do that' and then Kevin was, like, 'Hurry up! All right, let's do it!' Which was really fun and funny to watch them kind of battle each other."