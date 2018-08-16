'There's Something About Mary' at 20: Its creators and actors share memories of risky scenes (hello, hair gel)

“That scene was the first scene of the day, Shaye said in a phone interview. “It was 7:30 in the morning, which means I had to get into makeup four hours earlier. We started the scene and Pete came out and says, ‘Come on guys, let’s get this cooking.’ To elevate the energy, I picked up Slammer and held him up in the air above me. And the dog just started kissing me. My job was to stay in the scene so I stuck with it. When Pete yelled cut, he called it a fantastic moment. Slammer did love me; he would come look at me, look at his trainer, and then crawl over into my lap.”