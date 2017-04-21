Every single movie coming out this summer

A sampling of some of the films that will be released in theaters this summer. (Handout)

The 2017 Summer Movie Preview is a snapshot of the films opening through early September. Release dates and other details are subject to change. April 28 Below Her Mouth A fashion editor finds herself drawn into a steamy affair with another woman. With Natalie Krill, Sebastian Pigott, Erika Linder. Written by Stephanie Fabrizi. Directed by April Mullen. Gunpowder & Sky The Black Room A couple discover an evil, lustful presence inhabiting the basement of their new home. With Natasha Henstridge, Luke Hassel, Lin Shaye, Dominique Swain. Written and directed by Rolfe Kanefsky. Cleopatra Entertainment Black Rose The LAPD recruits a Russian police officer to help hunt a serial killer. With Alexander Nevsky, Kristana Loken, Adrian Paul, Robert Davi, Matthias Hues. Written by Brent Huff, George Saunders. Directed by Nevsky. ITN Distribution Casting JonBenét Meta-documentary by Kitty Green on the 1996 killing of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. Netflix SEE OUR COMPLETE SUMMER MOVIE PREVIEW » 'The Circle' trailer Emma Watson and Tom Hanks star in "The Circle." Emma Watson and Tom Hanks star in "The Circle." See more videos The Circle A young woman experiences success at the world's largest technology and social media company and is encouraged to live her life completely in the open. With Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane. Written and directed by James Ponsoldt, based on the novel by Dave Eggers. STX Entertainment Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Documentary explores the mid-20th-century battles between urbanization critic and activist Jane Jacobs and New York master builder Robert Moses. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Sundance Selects Danger Close Female war correspondent Alex Quade chronicles the stories of U.S. Special Operations Forces in the third film in the "Heroes of Valor" docu-action series. Featuring Wendy R. Anderson. Written by Eli Baldridge and Quade. Directed by Christian Tureaud and David Salzberg. Gravitas Ventures A Dark Song In a cabin in northern Wales, two lost souls experiment with black magic. With Steve Oram, Catherine Walker. Written and directed by Liam Gavin. IFC Midnight Displacement A physics student time travels as she attempts to solve her boyfriend's murder. With Courtney Hope, Bruce Davison, Susan Blakely, Sarah Douglas, Lou Richards, Karan Oberoi, Christopher Backus. Written and directed by Kenneth Mader. Arcadia Releasing Group Grey Lady A Boston homicide detective hunts his partner's killer on Nantucket Island. With Eric Dane, Natalie Zea, Adrian Lester, Carolyn Stotesbery, Chris Meyer, Rebecca Gayheart. Written and directed by John Shea. Beacon Pictures / Broadvision Entertainment 'How to Be a Latin Lover' trailer Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe star in "How to Be a Latin Lover." Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe star in "How to Be a Latin Lover." See more videos How to Be a Latin Lover Eugenio Derbez stars as a struggling middle-aged gigolo forced to move in with his sister and nephew. With Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Raquel Welch, Rob Corddry, Rob Riggle, Michael Cera, Raphael Alejandro. Written by Chris Spain, Jon Zack. Directed by Ken Marino. Pantelion The King's Case Note During Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, King Yejong and his assistant investigate rumors that there will be an attempt on the throne. With Lee Sun-kyun, Ahn Jae-hong. Written by Kang Hyun-sung. Directed by Moon Hyung-sung. CJ Entertainment LA92 The Los Angeles uprising after the Rodney King verdict is explored through archival footage in this documentary marking the 25th anniversary. Directed by Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin. National Geographic One Week and a Day At the end of the traditional Jewish mourning period after the death of his son, a middle-aged Israeli man chooses to see what makes life meaningful rather than return to his regular routine. With Shai Avivi, Evgenia Dodina, Tomer Kapon. Written and directed by Asaph Polonsky. Oscilloscope Laboratories Rupture A single mom is abducted and learns she has a genetic abnormality that could cause her true alien nature to be revealed. With Noomi Rapace, Michael Chiklis, Peter Stormare, Kerry Bishe. Written by Steven Shainberg and Brian Nelson. Directed by Shainberg. AMBI Media Group Slack Bay An eccentric family spend its summer in a coastal villa in early 20th century France. With Juliette Binoche, Fabrice Luchini, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Written and directed by Bruno Dumont. Kino Lorber Sleight A young street magician must use his mystical ways to rescue his kidnapped sister. With Jacob Latimore, Storm Reid, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata, Cameron Esposito. Written and directed by J.D Dillard. BH Tilt Voice From the Stone

A young nurse in 1950s Tuscany believes the wealthy young mute she cares for is possessed by something within the walls of an isolated castle. With Emilia Clarke, Marton Csokas. Written by Andrew Shaw, based on a novel by Silvio Raffo. Directed by Eric D. Howell. Momentum Pictures May 5 Bang! The Bert Berns Story Biographical documentary on the songwriter and record producer whose hits included “Twist and Shout,” “Hang on Sloopy,” “Here Comes the Night” and “Piece of My Heart.” Narrated by Steve Van Zandt. Featuring Ronald Isley, Ben E. King, Solomon Burke, Van Morrison, Keith Richards, Paul McCartney. Directed by Brett Berns and Bob Sarles. Abramorama Chuck Liev Schreiber stars as Chuck Wepner, the underdog boxer who inspired "Rocky." With Naomi Watts, Elisabeth Moss, Ron Perlman, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Rapaport, Pooch Hall, Morgan Spector. Written by Jeff Feuerzeig, Jerry Stahl, Michael Cristofer, Schreiber. Directed by Philippe Falardeau. IFC Films The Dinner A gubernatorial candidate, his estranged brother and their wives confront a terrible crime committed by their teenage sons. With Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan. Written and directed by Oren Moverman, based on a novel by Herman Koch. The Orchard 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer Star-Lord meets his dad in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" trailer. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. Star-Lord meets his dad in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" trailer. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. See more videos Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Filmmaker James Gunn delivers Mixtape #2 as the team explores the mystery of Peter Quill's heritage and fights galactic baddies. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Walt Disney Pictures Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait The life and work of the painter and filmmaker are chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Mary Boone, Jeff Koons, Vito Schnabel, Willem Dafoe, Bono. Directed by Pappi Corsicato. Cohen Media Group The Lovers Debra Winger and Tracy Letts star as a long-married couple whose serious affairs with other people rekindle a spark in their own relationship. With Aidan Gillen, Melora Walters, Tyler Ross, Jessica Sula. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs. A24 Obit Documentary on the work of the New York Times obituary writers. Written and directed by Vanessa Gould. Kino Lorber Panique A voyeur is framed for murder by a young lady in this restored version of the1946 adaptation of Georges Simenon’s “Mr. Hire's Engagement.” With Michel Simon, Viviane Romance, Paul Bernard, Max Dalban. Written by Julien Duvivier, Charles Spaak. Directed by Duvivier. Rialto Pictures Risk Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras’ documentary on Julian Assange. Neon Take Me Pat Healy directs and stars in a black comedy about a man who specializes in simulated abductions. With Taylor Schilling. Written by Mike Makowsky. The Orchard 3 Generations Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon star as a family living under one roof in New York adjusting to a teen's decision to transition from female to male. Written by Nikole Beckwith. Directed by Gaby Dellal. Weinstein Company Also: Alienate Horror/Sci-fi. Gravitas Ventures … Black Site Delta Action. XLrator Entertainment … Buster's Mal Heart Sci-fi thriller. With Rami Malek. Well Go USA … Elian Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … Enter the Warriors Gate Fantasy adventure co-written by Luc Besson. EuropaCorp … The Founders Sports documentary. Level 33 … Lady Bloodfight Martial arts action. Vertical Entertainment … Mom and Me Documentary. Uncork’d Entertainment … Tomorrow Ever After Sci-fi comedy. Thier Productions May 12 Burden Artist Chris Burden, whose work included dangerous stunts, iconic sculptures and installations, and the vintage streetlights outside LACMA, is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Timothy Marrinan & Richard Dewey. Magnolia Pictures Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story Documentary recounts the romantic and creative partnership of storyboard artist Harold Michelson and film researcher Lillian Michelson. Featuring Danny DeVito, Mel Brooks, Francis Ford Coppola. Directed by Daniel Raim. Zeitgeist Films 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' trailer Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." See more videos King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

A new imagining of the Excalibur myth finds Arthur once more searching for his rightful place in the kingdom. With Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana. Written by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram; story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. Directed by Ritchie. Warner Bros. Like Crazy Two women find deep friendship at an Italian mental hospital and help each other navigate in the real world when they inadvertently gain their freedom. With Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Micaela Ramazzotti. Written and directed by Paolo Virzi. Strand Releasing Lowriders An East L.A. street artist feels caught between the old-school car culture of his father and ex-con brother and his own means of self-expression. With Gabriel Chavarria, Demián Bichir, Eva Longoria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist, Tony Revolori. Written by Cheo Hodari Coker & Elgin James. Directed by Ricardo de Montreuil. Telemundo Films / Blumhouse Tilt Paris Can Wait A Frenchman restores the love of life for a neglected American wife. With Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard, Alec Baldwin. Written and directed by Eleanor Coppola. Sony Pictures Classics 'Snatched' trailer Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Christopher Meloni star in "Snatched." Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Christopher Meloni star in "Snatched." See more videos Snatched Amy Schumer stars as an impulsive young woman who recruits her rigid mother, played by Goldie Hawn, for a jungle vacation. With Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni. Written by Katie Dippold. Directed by Jonathan Levine. 20th Century Fox The Wall Two U.S. soldiers are trapped with only a crumbling structure between them and an Iraqi sniper. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena. Written by Dwain Worrell. Directed by Doug Liman. Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions Whisky Galore! Residents of a Scottish island attempt to liberate 50,000 cases of whisky from a stranded ship in this remake of the 1949 Alexander Mackendrick comedy. With Eddie Izzard, Ellie Kendrick, James Cosmo. Written by Peter McDougall, based on the novel by Compton Mackenzie. Directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Arrow Films A Woman's Life A young woman's privileged life in 19th century Normandy is slowly eroded by her husband's unfaithfulness and pressure from family and community. With Judith Chemla, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Yolande Moreau, Swann Arlaud. Written by Stéphane Brizé and Florence Vignon, based on a novel by Guy de Maupassant. Directed by Brizé. Kino Lorber Also: Angkor Awakens Documentary. Directed by Robert H. Lieberman. Photosynthesis Productions … Dead Awake Horror. FilmRise … Folk Hero & Funny Guy Comedy with Alex Karpovsky. Gravitas Ventures … Get Me Roger Stone Documentary. Netflix … Hounds of Love Horror. Gunpowder & Sky … Long Live the King Documentary. Indie Rights … Sacred Documentary directed by Thomas Lennon. Argot Pictures … Tracktown Drama with Alexi Pappas. Samuel Goldwyn Films … Urban Hymn Crime drama. Level 33 … Violet Drama. Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution May 19 Alien: Covenant The crew of a colony ship makes a terrifying discovery after landing on what seems to be an uncharted paradise on the far side of the galaxy. With Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir. Written by John Logan. Directed by Ridley Scott. 20th Century Fox 'Alien Covenant' trailer Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and Michael Fassbender star in the trailer for Ridley Scott's "Alien Covenant." Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and Michael Fassbender star in the trailer for Ridley Scott's "Alien Covenant." See more videos The Commune An affair threatens the idealistic cooperative an upscale Copenhagen couple establish in their home. With Ulrich Thomsen, Trine Dyrholm, Fares Fares. Written by Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg. Directed by Vinterberg. Magnolia Pictures Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul The family takes a road trip and Greg schemes to become famous as a new cast takes over for the fourth installment based on Jeff Kinney's comic youth novels. With Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Kinney and director David Bowers. 20th Century Fox Everything, Everything An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door and yearns to experience the outside world. With Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Ana De La Reguera, Anika Noni Rose. Written by J. Mills Goodloe, based on the book by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Stella Meghie. Warner Bros./ MGM Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis Directors Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested map the region’s turmoil in this documentary. National Geographic Last Man in Aleppo Verité documentary follows three “White Helmets” — volunteer first responders who rush in to some of the most dangerous areas in Syria. Directed by Feras Fayyad, Steen Johannessen. Grasshopper Film Paint It Black

The suicide of a young artist brings together his girlfriend and mother as they confront their grief. With Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat, Rhys Wakefield, Nancy Kwan, Emily Rios, Alfred Molina. Written by Amber Tamblyn, Ed Dougherty, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. Directed by Amber Tamblyn. Imagination Worldwide The Wedding Plan The nuptials are set, but an Orthodox woman has only one month to find a groom. With Noa Koler, Amos Tamam, Oz Zehavi. Written and directed by Rama Burshtein. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:50) NR. Roadside Attractions Also: Devil's Domain Horror film with Michael Madsen. Cleopatra Entertainment … Fight for Space Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast Documentary. With Carl Reiner. HBO Documentary Films … The Last Shaman Documentary. Abramorama … 7 Witches Horror. Indican Pictures … Solaris (1972) and Stalker (1979) Re-release of Andrei Tarkovsky films Janus Films … The Survivalist Post-apocalyptic thriller. IFC Midnight May 26 Afterimage A renowned and uncompromising artist struggles against authoritarianism in post-World War II Communist Poland in director Andrzej Wajda’s final film. With Boguslaw Linda. Written by Andrzej Mularczyk. Film Movement Baywatch 'Baywatch' trailer Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra star in "Baywatch." Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra star in "Baywatch." See more videos Dwayne Johnson steps into the formidable flip flops of David Hasselhoff as lifeguard Mitch Buchanan in this adaptation of the 1990s TV series. With Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera. Written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, story by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant, based on the series created by Michael Berk & Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann. Directed by Seth Gordon. Paramount Pictures Long Strange Trip The 30-year trek of the Grateful Dead as their organic approach to touring and getting the word out turned them into one of the most successful and popular live acts in rock ‘n roll is chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev. Amazon Studios Manifesto Cate Blanchett plays multiple roles in a series of vignettes inspired by artist manifestos. Written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt. FilmRise 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' trailer Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." See more videos Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Captain Jack is down-on-his-luck and his survival depends on an alliance with an attractive astronomer and a Royal Navy sailor. With Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham and Geoffrey Rush. Written by Jeff Nathanson, story by Nathanson and Terry Rossio. Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Walt Disney Pictures Wakefield Bryan Cranston stars as a successful but overwhelmed businessman whose disappearance is not what it appears. With Jennifer Garner, Jason O'Mara, Beverly D'Angelo, Ian Anthony Dale, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Isaac Leyva, Victoria Bruno, Ellery Sprayberry, Tracey Walter. Written and directed by Robin Swicord. IFC Films War Machine A four-star U.S. general is charged with ending the country's involvement in Afghanistan. With Brad Pitt, Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Keith Stanfield. Written and directed by David Michod, based on the book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by Michael Hastings. Netflix Also: Berlin Syndrome Psychological thriller. Vertical Entertainment … Black Butterfly Thriller with Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo. Lionsgate Premiere … Drone Thriller. Screen Media Films … Legion of Brothers Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation Sports documentary. XLrator Entertainment May TBD Also: Aida's Secrets Documentary. Music Box Films … Bugs Documentary. Kino Lorber … NISE: The Heart of Madness Brazilian drama. Outsider Pictures / Strand Releasing … The Penguin Counters Documentary. First Run Features June 2 The B-Side Director Errol Morris profiles portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman through her work with the Polaroid Land 20x24 camera and her Cambridge, Mass., studio, where she captured families, Beat poets, rock stars and Harvard standouts. Neon Band Aid A young couple attempt to work their marital woes out by starting a band and turning their fights into songs. With Adam Pally, Fred Armisen, Susie Essman, Hannah Simone, Ravi Patel, Jorma Taccone, Jesse Williams, Brooklyn Decker, Jaime Chung, Chris D’Elia, Colin Hanks. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. IFC Films Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Animated adaptation of the hit illustrated book series by Dav Pilkey about a pair of wildly imaginative boys and their creation of a not-so-bright superhero. Voices by Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by David Soren. 20th Century Fox / DreamWorks Animation Churchill Brian Cox stars as the British prime minister in the tense days leading up to the D-Day invasion. With Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Julian Wadham, James Purefoy, Ella Purnell, Richard Durden. Written by Alex von Tunzelmann. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky. Cohen Media Group Dean Demetri Martin writes, directs and stars with Kevin Kline as a father-and-son dealing with grief and attendant life changes. With Gillian Jacobs. CBS Films The Exception During WWII, a German soldier is sent to occupied Holland to monitor espionage surrounding the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II. With Christopher Plummer, Jai Courtney, Lily James. Written by Simon Burke, based on a novel by Alan Judd. Directed by David Leveaux. A24 Funeral Parade of Roses A love triangle emerges in the drag queen bars of Tokyo in this restoration of writer-director Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 drama. With Pîtâ, Osamu Ogasawara, Yoshimi Jô. Cinelicious Pictures I, Daniel Blake A Newcastle carpenter with a heart condition battles government bureaucracy after he is denied benefits and aids a struggling single mom with two children. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. With Dave Johns, Hayley Squires. Written by Paul Laverty. Directed by Ken Loach. Sundance Selects Maurice A pre-World War I Cambridge man battles his homosexual urges in this 1987 adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel by producer Ismail Merchant and director James Ivory. With James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Ben Kingsley, Phoebe Nicholls. Written by Kit Hesketh-Harvey and Ivory. Cohen Media Group Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back The art world’s enfant terrible is followed from his early years through a recent Guggenheim retrospective. Directed by Maura Axelrod. Bond / 360 Past Life Two sisters in 1977 Jerusalem probe their stern father's unspoken experiences in World War II Poland. With Nelly Tagar, Joy Rieger, Doron Tavory and Evgenia Dodina. Written and directed by Avi Nesher. Samuel Goldwyn Films Sámi Blood In 1930s Sweden, an indigenous teenage girl feels the sting of racism and vows to escape. With Lene Cecilia Sparrok, Mia Erika Sparrok, Maj-Doris Rimpi. Written and directed by Amanda Kernell. Synergetic Distribution 'Wonder Woman' trailer Watch the new trailer for "Wonder Woman." Watch the new trailer for "Wonder Woman." See more videos Wonder Woman The Amazonian princess gets her own movie and leaves her island paradise to fight a war to end all wars. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, Saïd Taghmaoui. Written by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman created by William Moulton Marston. Directed by Patty Jenkins. Warner Bros. Also: All About the Money Action comedy with Eddie Griffin. Gravitas Ventures … Dark Signal Horror. XLrator Entertainment … Handsome Devil Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Vincent-n-Roxxy Romantic drama with Emile Hirsh, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch. Vertical Entertainment June 9 Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Documentary on the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. Directed by Steve James. Kartemquin Films As Good as You A writer deals with the death of her wife, a deep desire to become a mother and falls into a love triangle with her two best friends. With Laura Heisler, Bryan Dechart, Annie Potts, Raoul Bhaneja, Anna Fitzwater. Written by Gretchen M. Michelfeld. Directed by Heather de Michele. First Run Features Beatriz at Dinner Writer Mike White and director Miguel Arteta reteam for a satire about a dinner party where a successful immigrant health practitioner butts heads with a smug billionaire. With Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Chloë Sevigny, Connie Britton, David Warshofsky, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, John Early. Roadside Attractions The Hero A washed-up western actor changes his priorities after a cancer diagnosis. With Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter, Nick Offerman, Katharine Ross. Written by Brett Haley, Marc Basch. Directed by Haley. The Orchard I Love You Both Adult brother and sister twins confront their lack of emotional development when they date the same man. With Lucas Neff, Artemis Pebdani, Angela Trimbur. Written by Kristin Archibald and Doug Archibald. Directed by Doug Archibald. Magnolia Pictures It Comes at Night Writer-director Trey Edward Shults follows "Krisha" with a dystopian horror story about a man and his family under siege. With Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. A24 Megan Leavey

A Marine corporal trains and bonds with a combat dog as they deploy to Iraq and complete more than 100 missions before being injured by an IED explosion. With Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford and Common. Written by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, Tim Lovestedt. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Bleecker Street 'The Mummy' trailer Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella star in "The Mummy." Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella star in "The Mummy." See more videos The Mummy Tom Cruise stars in this reboot about an ancient princess, denied her destiny, who awakens in the present but brings with her the malevolent past. With Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Russell Crowe. Written by Jon Spaihts, Christopher McQuarrie. Directed by Alex Kurtzman. Universal Pictures My Cousin Rachel An Englishman develops complicated feelings for his beautiful cousin, whom he suspects of murder. With Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Pierfrancesco Favino. Written and directed by Roger Michell, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. Fox Searchlight Night School Three Indianapolis high school students persevere toward their diplomas in this documentary. Directed by Andrew Cohn. Oscilloscope Laboratories Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Documentary profiles the prima ballerina as she prepares to leaves the New York City Ballet after three decades. Directed by Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger. Abramorama The Skyjacker's Tale Documentary on Ishmael Muslim Ali, who escaped to Cuba in 1984 after being convicted of a mass killing in the Virgin Islands. Featuring Isabella Carr, Bradley Gordon, Martin Huss. Written and directed by Jamie Kastner. Strand Releasing Also: Awakening the Zodiac Thriller with Shane West, Leslie Bibb, Matt Craven. Vertical Entertainment … Camera Obscura Horror. Chiller Films … 11:55 Action/thriller. Gravitas Ventures … Hunter's Prayer Action/thriller with Sam Worthington. Saban Films / Lionsgate … Jasmine Thriller. Indican Pictures … La Granja Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Lucky Drama. Lucky Movies … Middle Man Dark comedy with Jim O'Heir. Quiver Digital … Miles Drama with Tim Boardman, Molly Shannon, Missi Pyle, Stephen Root. Freestyle Digital Media June 15 Monterey Pop Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker's 1968 documentary captured the previous year's Summer of Love at the one-and-only Monterey International Pop Festival. Featuring Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who, the Byrds, Hugh Masekela and Ravi Shankar. Janus Films June 16 All Eyez on Me Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in this biopic tracing his meteoric rise in New York City. With Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira. Written by Jeremy Haft & Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatouria. Directed by Benny Boom. Codeblack 'All Eyez on Me' trailer Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." See more videos The Book of Henry An 11-year-old boy, protector of his younger brother, supporter of their single mom, devises a plan to help the girl next door. With Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler, Dean Norris. Written by Gregg Hurwitz. Directed by Colin Trevorrow. (1:45) PG-13. Focus Features Cars 3 Lightning McQueen faces a new generation of racers with the help of enthusiastic young race technician Cruz Ramirez and the wisdom of an old friend. Voices by Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, Lea DeLaria. Directed by Brian Fee. Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar 47 Meters Down Two sisters find themselves trapped in a shark cage on the seabed floor. With Mandy Moore, Claire Holt. Written by Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera. Directed by Roberts. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures Lost in Paris A small-town Canadian librarian arrives in France, discovers her elderly aunt is missing and encounters a roguish vagabond. Written by, directed by and starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon. With Emmanuelle Riva. Oscilloscope Laboratories Maudie A late-blooming folk artist and a reclusive curmudgeon embark on an unexpected romance. With Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett. Written by Sherry White. Directed by Aisling Walsh. Sony Pictures Classics Rough Night A bachelorette party gets way out of hand when a male stripper dies in this raucous comedy. With Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz, Paul W. Downs. Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs. Directed by Aniello. Columbia Pictures Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

The Austrian Jewish writer lives in exile from 1936 to 1942, living in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, New York and Petrópolis without ever finding a true home. With Josef Hader, Barbara Sukowa, Aenne Schwarz, Matthias Brandt. Written and directed by Maria Schrader. First Run Features Also: Dawson City: Frozen Time Documentary. Kino Lorber … Hearing Is Believing Documentary directed by Lorenzo DeStefano. Gravitas Ventures … Kill Switch Sci-fi with Dan Stevens. Saban Films / Lionsgate … Once Upon a Time in Venice Action comedy with Bruce Willis, Jason Mamoa, John Goodman. RLJ Entertainment … Pray for Rain Drama with Jane Seymour. Vertical Entertainment … Score: A Film Music Documentary Featuring Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams. Gravitas Ventures Director Ana Lily Amirpour warned anyone auditioning for 'The Bad Batch': No wimps allowed Director Ana Lily Amirpour and actress Suki Waterhouse on Amirpour's warning for anyone auditioning for "The Bad Batch": No wimps allowed. (Warning: Video contains explicit language.) Director Ana Lily Amirpour and actress Suki Waterhouse on Amirpour's warning for anyone auditioning for "The Bad Batch": No wimps allowed. (Warning: Video contains explicit language.) See more videos June 23 The Bad Batch A young woman is abandoned in a Texas wasteland where she is captured by cannibals. With Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. Neon The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani stars as an up-and-coming Muslim comic whose relationship with a grad student is complicated by his traditional parents and her serious illness. With Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Adeel Akhtar, Zenobia Shroff, Anupam Kher, Ray Romano. Written by Emily V. Gordon and Nanjiani based on their real-life experience. Directed by Michael Showalter. Amazon Studios / Lionsgate Hare Krishna Documentary on Srila Prabhupada, the 70-year-old Indian swami who launched a cultural and spiritual phenomenon when he arrived in the U.S. penniless in the 1960s. Directed by Yadubara Das. Abramorama Moka A bereaved mother tracks a couple driving a Mercedes-Benz, believing they are responsible for the hit-and-run death of her son in this French thriller. With Emmanuelle Devos and Nathalie Baye. Written by Antonin Martin-Hilbert, based on the novel by Tatiana De Rosnay. Directed by Frédéric Mermoud. Film Movement Nobody Speaks: Trials of the Free Press Documentary on the invasion of privacy trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media. Directed by Brian Knappenberger. Netflix 'Transformers: The Last Knight' trailer Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." See more videos Transformers: The Last Knight Mark Wahlberg returns to team with Anthony Hopkins as everything we knew about Transformers is turned upside down. With Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera. Written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway & Ken Nolan, story by Akiva Goldsman. Directed by Michael Bay. Paramount Pictures Also: A Beginners Guide to Snuff Horror. Indican Pictures … Raising Bertie Documentary. Gunpowder & Sky … Ripped Comedy with Faizon Love. Screen Media Films June 28 Baby Driver Writer-director Edgar Wright spins a music-fueled saga about a youthful getaway driver whose romantic dreams of escape take a detour when a planned final heist goes sideways. With Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx. TriStar Pictures 'Baby Driver' trailer Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." See more videos Okja A young girl must prevent a corporation from seizing her best friend, a massive animal. With Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Daniel Henshall, Ahn Seo-hyun. Written by Joon-ho Bong, Jon Ronson. Directed by Joon-ho Bong. Netflix June 30 The Beguiled A wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-girls boarding school, creating a powderkeg of sexual desire and jealousy. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard, Addison Riecke. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, based on the Thomas P. Cullinan novel, previously filmed in 1971 with Clint Eastwood. Focus Features 'The Beguiled' trailer Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." See more videos Despicable Me 3 Supervillain-turned-hero Gru and his family return in this animated comic-adventure. Voices by Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, Julie Andrews. Written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio. Directed by Pierre Coffin & Kyle Balda. Co-Directed by Eric Guillon. Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment Good Fortune Documentary follows the rise of John Paul DeJoria from homelessness and gangbanging to successful businessman and billionaire philanthropist. Featuring Danny Trejo, Dan Aykroyd, Cheech Marin. Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell. Paladin The House Will Ferrell as Scott Johansen and Amy Poehler as Kate Johansen in the New Line Cinema and Village R New Line Cinemas / Warner Bros. Pictures Will Ferrell as Scott Johansen and Amy Poehler as Kate Johansen in the New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow Pictures comedy "The House." Will Ferrell as Scott Johansen and Amy Poehler as Kate Johansen in the New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow Pictures comedy "The House." (New Line Cinemas / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star as a couple who lose their daughter's college fund and launch an illegal gambling operation in their basement. With Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough and Jeremy Renner. Written by Brendan O’Brien & Andrew Jay Cohen. Directed by Cohen. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema The Ornithologist Studying endangered black storks in remote Portugal, a man is swept away by rapids leading to a life-changing journey. With Paul Hamy, Xelo Cagiao and João Pedro Rodrigues. Written and directed by Rodrigues. Strand Releasing 13 Minutes A man is arrested and interrogated in connection with a bombing that targeted Adolf Hitler in 1939. With Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaussner, Johann von Bülow. Written by Léonie-Claire Breinersdorfer, Fred Breinersdorfer. Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel. Sony Pictures Classics Also: Darkness Rising Horror. IFC Midnight … Inconceivable Thriller with Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway, Nicolas Cage. Lionsgate Premiere June TBD The Journey British conservative Ian Paisley and former IRA leader Martin McGuinness set aside their differences to work on Northern Ireland peace in 2006. With Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, John Hurt, Toby Stephens, Freddie Highmore. Written by Colin Bateman. Directed by Nick Hamm. IFC Films My Journey Through French Cinema Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier explores his native cinema through the work of Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Melville, as well as lesser-known figures such as Edmund T. Gréville and Guy Gilles in this documentary. Cohen Media Group Also: Madre Thriller. Uncork’d Entertainment … Random Tropical Paradise Comedy Gunpowder & Sky Distribution July 5 Man Underground An ex-U.S. government geologist makes a low-budget film documenting his experiences of extraterrestrials. With George Basil, Gregory Borowiec, Pamela Fila. Directed by Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine. Indican Pictures July 7 A Ghost Story A dead man returns as a specter to his suburban home to comfort his wife but finds what he knew to be his life slipping away. With Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara. Written and directed by David Lowery. A24 Little Hours The arrival of a hunky laborer unleashes sexual desire and bacchanalian behavior at a nunnery during the Middle Ages. With Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, Lauren Weedman and Paul Reiser​. Written and directed by Jeff Baena. Gunpowder & Sky Patti Cake$ An aspiring New Jersey rapper is supported by her friends and grandmother, while shouldering her mother's heartbreak. With Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, MC Lyte, Cathy Moriarty. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper. Fox Searchlight Santoalla Documentary about a Danish couple who moved to a dying village in Spain where they faced a decades-long clash with locals before the man disappeared. Directed by Andrew Becker and Daniel Mehrer. Oscilloscope Laboratories Trailer: Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer: Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer: Spider-Man: Homecoming See more videos Spider-Man: Homecoming Fresh off his adventures with the Avengers, Peter Parker adjusts to life as a webslinger and faces off against the villainous Vulture. With Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr. Written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Directed by Watts. Columbia Pictures Also: Austin Found Comedy-drama with Linda Cardellini, Skeet Ulrich, Jaime Pressly. Gravitas Ventures … Pop Aye Drama. Directed by Kirsten Tan. Kino Lorber July 14 City of Ghosts Documentary thriller follows citizen journalists resisting Islamic State in Syria. Directed by Matthew Heineman. Amazon Studios / IFC Films Lady Macbeth In 19th century England, a woman in a loveless marriage to a much older man finds her ruthless ambition awakened by an affair with a worker. With Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank. Written by Alice Birch. Directed by William Oldroyd. Roadside Attractions 'War for the Planet of the Apes' trailer Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer and Andy Serkis star in "War for the Planet of the Apes." Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer and Andy Serkis star in "War for the Planet of the Apes." See more videos War for the Planet of the Apes Caesar and his apes battle a human army led by a brutal colonel in this third film in the latest series inspired by Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel. With Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval. Written by Mark Bomback, Matt Reeves. Directed by Reeves. 20th Century Fox Wished Upon A magical music box grants a 17-year-old wishes with deadly side effects. With Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sherilyn Fenn. Written by Barbara Marshall. Directed by John R. Leonetti. Broad Green Pictures Also: Battle Scars Action/thriller. Gravitas Ventures … Blind Drama with Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Dylan McDermott. Vertical Entertainment … Chasing Coral Documentary. Netflix … Endless Poetry Fantasy directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. ABKCO … Granny of the Dead Horror comedy. Level 33 July 21 Amnesia A young German electronic music composer moves to the Spanish island of Ibiza and befriends a mysterious older woman. With Marthe Keller, Max Riemelt, Bruno Ganz, and Corinna Kirchhoff. Written by Emilie Bickerton & Peter F. Steinbach & Susan Hoffman & Barbet Schroeder. Directed by Schroeder. Film Movement

'Dunkirk' trailer Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. See more videos Dunkirk British and Allied forces are pinned down on the French coast and facing long odds in writer-director Christopher Nolan's World War II tale. With Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Harry Styles, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy. Warner Bros. Girls Trip Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish play longtime friends who trek to New Orleans for wild times. With Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter. Written by Kenya Barris & Tracy Oliver, story by Erica Rivinoja and Barris & Oliver. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. Universal Pictures Killing Ground A young couple find an abandoned SUV and tent, along with a terrified child, at an isolated campground. With Harriet Dyer, Aaron Pedersen. Written and directed by Damien Power. IFC Films Landline Grown sisters bond over the possibility that their father is cheating on their mother. With Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock. Written by Elisabeth Holm and Gillian Robespierre, directed by Robespierre. Amazon Studios Polina A classically trained dancer discovers contemporary dance just before joining the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet throwing her life into creative turmoil. With Anastasia Shevtsova, Niels Schneider, Juliette Binoche, Jérémie Bélingard, Aleksei Guskov. Written by Valérie Müller, based upon the graphic novel by Bastien Vivès. Directed by Müller and Angelin Preljocaj. Oscilloscope Laboratories 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' trailer Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke and John Goodman star in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke and John Goodman star in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." See more videos Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Based on the graphic novel series in which government operatives travel to a rapidly expanding intergalactic metropolis called Alpha, a Utopian convergence of talents where dark forces are at work. With Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu. Written and directed by Luc Besson. STX Entertainment Also: False Confessions French drama with Isabelle Huppert. Big World Pictures … First Kill Thriller with Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Lionsgate Premiere … Who the … Is That Guy? Music documentary. XLrator Media July 28 Atomic Blonde Charlize Theron stars as an MI6 agent ordered to Berlin to break up a savage spy ring. With James McAvoy, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, Til Schweiger, James Faulkner, Eddie Marsan, Roland Møller, Bill Skarsgård, Barbara Sukowa, Johannes Johannesson, Toby Jones. Written by Kurt Johnstad, based on the graphic novel by Antony Johnston and illustrator Sam Hart. Directed by David Leitch. Focus Features Brigsby Bear A young man raised in an underground bunker watching an ursine children's program learns his world is about to expand exponentially. With Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg. Written by Kevin Costello, Mooney. Directed by Dave McCary. Sony Pictures Classics The Emoji Movie The tiny expressions living inside your smartphone come alive in this animated adventure. Voices by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Ilana Glazer. Written by Tony Leondis & Eric Siegel and Mike White. Directed by Leondis. Columbia Pictures From the Land of the Moon Marion Cotillard stars a woman in post-World War II France trapped in an arranged marriage but dreaming of true love. With Louis Garrel, Àlex Brendemühl. Written by Nicole Garcia and Jacques Fieschi. Directed by Garcia. Sundance Selects 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' trailer Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." See more videos An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Former Vice President Al Gore continues his fight for renewable energy in this follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning climate change documentary. Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. Paramount Pictures The Leisure Seeker An aging couple escape the smothering effects of doctors and children with a road trip from Boston to Key West. With Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Kirsty Mitchell. Written by Stephen Amidon, Francesca Archibugi, Paolo Virzì and Francesco Piccolo, based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian. Directed by Paolo Virzi. Sony Pictures Classics Also: A Family Man Drama with Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol, Alison Brie. Vertical Entertainment … Imperfections Crime comedy. Level 33 … Person to Person Ensemble drama with Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera, Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall. Magnolia Pictures … Strange Weather Drama with Holly Hunter. Brainstorm Media July TBD Desert Hearts A stuffy East Coast lit professor in 1957 Reno for a divorce falls for a young lesbian sculptor in this rerelease of director Donna Deitch's groundbreaking 1985 film. Written by Natalie Cooper, based on the novel by Jane Rule. Janus Films Menashe A Hasidic Jew in Borough Park, Brooklyn, must prove to the community he is capable of raising his son after the death of his wife. With Menashe Lustig, Ruben Nyborg. Written by Joshua Z. Weinstein, Alex Lipschultz and Musa Syeed. Directed by Weinstein. A24 Aug. 4 Columbus