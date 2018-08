Regina Hall on 'breastaurants,' 'Support the Girls' and the possibility of a 'Girls Trip' sequel

From the women, I learned that they really are nurturers. They are like little mommies. They have jewelry, tampons, pads — everything that you can think of in case the girls are in need; they're very protective of them. And the customers really like going there. I never think of those places as family-oriented, but their goal is to make everybody feel really comfortable and welcome, like a second home. And then after a while you do get desensitized. Like, I didn't notice their breasts really or the outfits anymore.