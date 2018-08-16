Regina Hall on 'breastaurants,' 'Support the Girls' and the possibility of a 'Girls Trip' sequel

I was [also] glad that she wasn't just the wife. I mean, [the characters] are not married at all, but you see these great scripts and then the [female character’s] story line is part of the man's. But she has her own story line — she was a trader, the only female trader at the firm. And I loved also that they made her much more like one of the guys. She's really smart. So as opposed to being — "C'mon guys, you shouldn't do that" — that mothering kind, she's slightly just as bad as they are.