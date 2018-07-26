Netflix is expanding its stand-up comedy reach with specials focusing on emerging and global voices

James’ first set as a comic was an open-mike night eight years ago at a biker bar in Champaign, Ill. She moved there after working in the fashion industry in New York. “I knew I was innately funnier than the people I saw,” she said. “I wrote everything out and practiced in the mirror. I did pretty well, and I got really cocky. I bombed the second time. I became obsessive about it. This is my life. Trains, planes and automobiles ever since I started. It’s all stage time. I don’t know if I’ve done 10,000 hours, but I’m following that method.”