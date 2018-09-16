Cultural divide: The nation is changing, but a small Iowa town refuses to live without its movie theater

Thousands of movies have passed through Webster City. People reminisce about “Spartacus,” “Psycho,” “Gone With the Wind,” Gene Autry, Marilyn Monroe and Chris Pratt. Tyler Abens saw “Back to the Future” twice at the Webster. His girlfriend and two best friends worked the concession stand and got him in for free all through high school. Jake Pulis saw “E.T.” when he was 5, and Jerry Kloberdanz saw “Star Wars” at a time, he said, “when there was no internet and no cellphones, and you wondered how did they do that with a lightsaber.”