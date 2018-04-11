'A Nightmare in Las Vegas' doc asks questions, offers theories in probe of mass shooting

The massacre remains so mysterious to the public, with an unclear motive, very little information about the gunman and so many unanswered questions. The second half of the film takes a more conspiratorial bent, featuring interviews with lawyers, former casino investigators and journalists, as well as reenactments to position the argument that MGM, owners of Mandalay Bay, are liable to the victims and bear the burden of their incompetent security and response. While this begs for investigation, this part of the film loses the sense of control it displayed when focusing on the victims.