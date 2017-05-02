'Great Comet' leads all Tony nominations with 12; 'Evan Hansen,' 'Come From Away,' Bette Midler get nods

The Tony Awards recognized a diverse seaso‎n for new musicals Tuesday morning as four productions with a range of styles and settings landed nominations for the top prize.

"Come From Away," "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," "Dear Evan Hansen" and “Groundhog Day The Musical” all secured spots for best musical.

“Great Comet” led the Tonys field with 12 overall nominations, boosted by three acting and many technical nominations. In nominations for all categories, “Great Comet” was followed by the Bette Midler revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with 10 nods, Broadway breakout “Dear Evan Hansen” with nine and Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll's House, Part 2” with eight. The 9/11 musical “Come From Away,” the musical “Groundhog Day” and the J.T. Rogers play “Oslo” each had seven nominations.

COMPLETE LIST: The 2017 Tony Award nominations »

Best play is shaping up as a battle between two socially conscious shows: Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer winner "Sweat" and Hnath's feminist "A Doll's House, Part 2." “Indecent," about Middle East piece and Jewish assimilation, and “Oslo” round out the category.

The new musical category felt particularly wide-ranging this year. The settings for nominees include a modern American high school ("Hansen"), a small Canadian town during the uncertain days after the World Trade Center and Pentagon terrorist attacks ("Come From Away), the fraught 19th century moments in Moscow before the invasion of Napoleon ("Great Comet") and a small Pennsylvania hamlet on the minor holiday of Feb. 2 (“Groundhog”).

On the acting side, Bette Midler received a nomination in the lead actress in a musical category for her tour de force turn in "Hello, Dolly!" Though the diva is an awards power — she has three Grammys, three Emmys and four Golden Globes on her mantle — she has never even been nominated for a competitive Tony. Midler is the frontrunner this year.

Among other familiar names in acting categories: Sally Field, Patti Lupone, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce, Kevin Kline, Chris Cooper and Laurie Metcalf.

Among the acting snubs Tuesday were Allison Janney, not nominated for leading actress in a play for her role as society woman Ouisa Kittredge in the “Six Degrees of Separation” revival; instead, longshot Jennifer Ehle was given a slot for her turn as one half of a Norwegian diplomatic couple in “Oslo.” Topping the list of show snubs was “Sunset Boulevard,” which failed to make the grade in the best revival of a musical category.

The Tony Awards will be handed out June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York and broadcast on CBS; Kevin Spacey will host. Watch this space for more Tony news coming in the coming hours.

Look for updates to this article throughout the morning.

