George Carlin's comedy 'stuff' finds new homes in a DVD anthology — and in a museum

He finally told her mother, Brenda, that he couldn’t do it anymore. “ ‘I have to be who I really am and do this differently and it’s going to mean starting over. Who knows if we’re gonna get anywhere.’ My mom was like ‘Let’s do it.’ We moved from a rental in Beverly Hills to an apartment in Venice Beach when Venice Beach was bikers, junkies. I wasn’t allowed to go trick-or-treating. It was a huge risk, but it paid off right away for him.”