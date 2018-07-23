The best of Comic-Con 2018: 'Doctor Who,' Taco Bell, celebrity cosplay and more

The biggest and buzziest surprise at this year’s con was born of a marriage made in the future: an immersive collaboration between Warner Bros.’ 1993 cult sci-fi film “Demolition Man” and fast food chain Taco Bell. Re-creating the “only restaurant to survive the franchise wars,” per the Sylvester Stallone-Wesley Snipes film set in 2032, the iconic restaurant scene came to vivid life for lucky fans who stood in line for hours. Inside offered lucky diners cocktails, a four-course meal, robot waiters and yes, the three seashells. The result: Two great geek tastes that tasted great together and raised the bar for the experiential marketing industry that continues to explode into the streets of Comic-Con.