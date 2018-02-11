Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'You are not my friend'

Kim Cattrall is tired of playing nice with her former "Sex and the City" costar Sarah Jessica Parker . In an Instagram post Saturday, Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the hit HBO show and two spinoff movies, responded to Parker's condolences following Cattrall's brother's death last week.

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote on Instagram. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Cattrall's brother, Chris, was found dead Feb. 4 after having been reported missing. Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the show, extended her sympathies to Cattrall in a comment on the Instagram post Cattrall made announcing the death.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker wrote.

She also spoke about the tragedy to Extra: “I can't begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she's asked for."

But neither Cattrall nor her family appear interested in what Parker has to say.

"I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona," Cattrall wrote in another post, after noting that her mother called Parker "that hypocrite."

Cattrall ended her remarks with the link to a New York Post article from late last year that detailed "the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City.'"

Speculation last year about a possible new “Sex and The City” film was squashed when Cattrall said she had no interest in participating.

Check out the full post below:

