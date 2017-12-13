SAG Awards: 'Three Billboards' leads film field with four nominations

The dark comedy character study “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” led the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday, pulling in four nods to top the film field.

Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age story “Lady Bird” followed with three.

Both movies were nominated for film ensemble, as were “Get Out,” "The Big Sick” and “Mudbound.”

Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart” is the only movie to win the Oscar for best picture without a SAG Awards ensemble nomination. And that happened more than two decades ago in the category’s first year of existence.

The lead actress nominees are Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Judi Dench (“Victoria & Abdul”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”).

For lead actor, Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), Daniel Kaluuya (“The Big Sick”), Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”), Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) and James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) were nominated.

Two films that arrived relatively late in the year — Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” — were notably snubbed, as high-profile stars Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis were all left out of the running.

On the television side, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and a pair of Netflix series — “Stranger Things” and “GLOW” — led, each earning four nominations.

