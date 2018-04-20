In May 1968, the Cannes Film Festival ground to a halt. Fifty years later, it's still sparking controversy

Over the years, criticism of the festival's treatment of women has extended beyond the red carpet and into the selection process itself, specifically how few female directors are chosen for the competition — a problem that will surely continue to receive scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Notably, 2018 will mark the first Cannes post-Harvey Weinstein, who for years was one of the festival's prime movers and shakers, and who stands accused of numerous acts of sexual assault and harassment, some allegedly at the festival itself. He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.