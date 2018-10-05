'A Star Is Born': How the new film compares to iterations of the past

Synopsis: Esther Blodgett is an aspiring singer who is part of a mid-level band. She crosses path with Hollywood idol Norman Maine at a function at the Shrine Auditorium. At the time of their encounter, Maine is on the decline both professionally and personally due to alcohol abuse. Blodgett helps save Maine from an embarrassing situation on-stage while he is in a drunken stupor. This interaction is the catalyst that brings the two characters together for a journey of twists and turns, as well as ups and downs. Along the way, we see the recycled Hollywood mythology that prescribes one’s ascent to fame directly tied to demolition of another.