Film academy internship program attempts to move the needle on inclusion

“I think the academy was not the reason for #OscarsSoWhite, although I think we got the brunt of it,” says Bettina Fisher, the academy’s director of educational initiatives. “But I do see the academy coming forward to try to do something about that — and that’s why we have our Academy Gold program. We know there are a lot of diversity and inclusion programs out there, but we wanted to have a program that was going to move the needle. And if it wasn’t, we were going to try to figure out why.”