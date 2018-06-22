Motion picture academy prepares to add new members as diversity push continues

Last week, news emerged that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar this year for the animated short “Dear Basketball,” had been denied an invitation to join the group. The decision was chalked up to the retired Lakers star’s lack of a larger body of film work. To many, though, the omission of Bryant — who faced sexual assault charges in 2003 that were ultimately dropped and later the subject of a civil settlement — had an extra layer of resonance in the context of the #MeToo movement and the academy’s subsequent enactment of new standards of conduct for its members.