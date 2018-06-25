Motion picture academy invites largest class ever in continued push for diversity

In 2016, the academy pledged after two years of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy to double the number of women and minorities in its ranks by 2020. According to its own figures, the new class is 49% female, bringing up the total representation of women in the group from 28% to 31%. Thirty-eight percent of the new class is people of color, raising their proportion in the academy from 13% to 16%.