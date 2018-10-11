AFI Fest galas include 'Bird Box,' 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Buster Scruggs,' continuing Netflix's fall fest surge

AFI Fest has added the world premieres of two Netflix titles — Susanne Bier’s dystopian thriller “Bird Box” and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s comedy series “The Kominsky Method” — to its gala lineup for 2018. Following splashy world premieres at the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and Fantastic Fest film festivals, the AFI selections highlight the continued dominance of the streaming service over the fall festival season.