Amy Schumer faces her critics with a message of self love and confidence: 'The fear is gone'

At one point, Schumer felt so bad about her appearance that she even attempted to get an eating disorder — a journey she said lasted all of two hours, when she realized she couldn't stand being hungry. She really hates being hungry. When she shot "Trainwreck," she decided to go on a diet, per the studio's suggestion. ("They really made it my idea, like, 'This isn't "Girls." This is a movie. I think you'll feel great if you prepare for it.'") She got down to a size 4, and when the movie came out, she was "still being trolled for being heavy."