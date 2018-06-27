'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is a bright, cheery tonic from the Marvel superhero factory

I will do my best to be brief by comparison. After his participation in the climactic battle of “Captain America: Civil War,” Ant-Man, also known as former cat burglar Scott Lang (Rudd), is serving out two years’ house arrest in San Francisco. His sentence is mitigated somewhat by the presence of his loving daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson); her mom (Judy Greer) and stepdad (Bobby Cannavale); and a harried S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (Randall Park) assigned to monitor his arrest. Friendly faces keep popping in and out, to the point where we could almost be watching not another overblown superhero smackdown, but rather a goofy neighborhood sitcom with visual effects.