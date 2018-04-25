Advertisement

'Avengers: Infinity War': Everything you need to know about the Marvel universe

Jevon Phillips
By
Apr 25, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Benedict Wong, left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. join forces in a scene from "Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios)

Ever since Sam Jackson's Nick Fury walked into Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) high-rise and presented him with info on creating the Avengers (all the way back in 2008's "Iron Man"), the battle waged in "Avengers: Infinity War" has been the most anticipated event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now it's here, but do you have time to sift through your mind's memory banks to recall what's important and what's cosmic dust? Why are Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man feuding? What's the deal with Bucky (Sebastian Stan), a.k.a. the Winter Solider? Well, the handy video below will brush you up on everything you need to know before seeing "Infinity War."

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Avengers: Infinity War," is released Friday. Before you see it, catch up on the important details you need to know.

jevon.phillips@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @Storiz

