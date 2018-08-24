Review: Lightweight robodog thriller 'A.X.L.' is retro fun

His teeth are whirring gears and he guzzles gasoline, but Miles looks beyond the hunk of highly sophisticated machinery and sees that he’s just a whimpering pup and sets about repairing him like he would a motorbike. Before too long, A.X.L. has imprinted on Miles as his new soldier buddy and the pair fight their way through bullies like Sam, who is rather fond of recreational flame-throwers, and the military teams sent to retrieve the very expensive lost weapon. Thanks to the radical motocross setting and a synth-heavy score by Ian Hultquist, “A.X.L.” has a fun retro ’80s vibe.