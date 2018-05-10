Jessie Buckley flirts with danger in the tense, uneven British thriller 'Beast'

When the police target Pascal as a suspect, the intrigue kicks up a notch, introducing a familiar but effective conundrum in which Moll is both repulsed and aroused by the possibility of her lover's guilt. (One development that's too belabored to pay off: The investigating officer is a man who's previously shown a romantic interest in her.) Making matters worse, Moll seems to be experiencing her own form of psychic rupture, as seen in a few under-the-skin dream sequences that are good for a few schlocky jolts. Before long her own dubious traumas begin to surface, in ways that begin to make even Hilary's domineering behavior seem justified.