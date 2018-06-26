Perspective: Chaos ruled at this weekend's BET fest — but the fans still flocked to celebrity

The network doesn’t seem to really have much of a hand in its namesake festival and promoters already seem to be looking toward a future that doesn’t include BETX. AEG, which along with its promoter Goldenvoice, partnered with BET to produce the event, introduced two other events for that same audience — Smokin’ Grooves and the upcoming Summertime in the LBC (both quickly sold out) — and Live Nation booked the Staples shows instead of Goldenvoice, which this year produced the handful of club shows that were loosely affiliated with the festival.