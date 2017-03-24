11 global hits that busted the myth that black films don't travel

In Hollywood, just four words are needed to end the prospects of a film with a predominantly African American cast: Black films don’t travel. Such a mantra has dead-ended countless scripts and limited diversity on and behind screens.

The belief is that films with black casts will be seen only by black audiences.

But black films — no matter how one defines the term — can and do perform well at the international box office.

Here are 11 films and film franchises led by black casts that became global hits, with at least $40 million in sales at the international* box office.

‘Coming to America,’ 1988

Eddie Murphy, left, and Arsenio Hall in "Coming to America." John D. Kisch/ Separate Cinema Archive / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures Eddie Murphy, left, and Arsenio Hall in "Coming to America." Eddie Murphy, left, and Arsenio Hall in "Coming to America." (John D. Kisch/ Separate Cinema Archive / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures)

Domestic box office: $128.2 million

International: $160.6 million

Worldwide: $288.8 million

‘Boomerang,’ 1992

Eddie Murphy, right, and Robin Givens in "Boomerang." Bruce W. Talamon / Paramount Pictures Eddie Murphy, right, and Robin Givens in "Boomerang." Eddie Murphy, right, and Robin Givens in "Boomerang." (Bruce W. Talamon / Paramount Pictures)

Domestic box office: $70.1 million

International: $61 million

Worldwide: $131.1 million

‘Bad Boys’ franchise, 1995, 2003

Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith in "Bad Boys." John Farmer / Columbia Pictures Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith in "Bad Boys." Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith in "Bad Boys." (John Farmer / Columbia Pictures)

Domestic box office: $204.4 million

International: $210.3 million

Worldwide: $414.7 million

‘Blade’ franchise, 1998, 2000, 2004

Wesley Snipes in the actionthriller "Blade." Bruce Talamon / New Line Cinema Wesley Snipes in the actionthriller "Blade." Wesley Snipes in the actionthriller "Blade." (Bruce Talamon / New Line Cinema)

Domestic box office: $204.8 million

International: $210.3 million

Worldwide: $415.1 million

‘Big Momma’s House’ franchise, 2000, 2006, 2011

Martin Lawrence in "Big Momma's House 2." John Johnson / 20th Century Fox Martin Lawrence in "Big Momma's House 2." Martin Lawrence in "Big Momma's House 2." (John Johnson / 20th Century Fox)

Domestic box office: $225.7 million

International: $169.3 million

Worldwide: $395 million

‘Ray,’ 2004

Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in "Ray." Nicola Goode / Universal Studios Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in "Ray." Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in "Ray." (Nicola Goode / Universal Studios)

Domestic box office: $75.3 million

International: $49.4 million

Worldwide: $124.7 million

‘Dreamgirls,’ 2006

Jennifer Hudson, left, Beyonce Knowles, center, and Anika Noni Rose in "Dreamgirls." David James / Dreamworks LLC and Paramount Pictures Jennifer Hudson, left, Beyonce Knowles, center, and Anika Noni Rose in "Dreamgirls." Jennifer Hudson, left, Beyonce Knowles, center, and Anika Noni Rose in "Dreamgirls." (David James / Dreamworks LLC and Paramount Pictures)

Domestic box office: $103.4 million

International: $51.6 million

Worldwide: $155 million

‘Lee Daniels' The Butler,’ 2013

Robin Williams, left, and Forest Whitaker in "Lee Daniels' The Butler." Anne Marie Fox / The Weinstein Co. Robin Williams, left, and Forest Whitaker in "Lee Daniels' The Butler." Robin Williams, left, and Forest Whitaker in "Lee Daniels' The Butler." (Anne Marie Fox / The Weinstein Co.)

Domestic box office: $116.6 million

International: $60 million

Worldwide: $176.6 million

‘Straight Outta Compton,’ 2015

N.W.A on film: From left, Aldis Hodge, Neil Brown, Jr., Jason Mitchell, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Corey Hawkins in the film "Straight Outta Compton." Jaimie Trueblood / Universal Pictures via Associated Press N.W.A on film: From left, Aldis Hodge, Neil Brown, Jr., Jason Mitchell, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Corey Hawkins in the film "Straight Outta Compton." N.W.A on film: From left, Aldis Hodge, Neil Brown, Jr., Jason Mitchell, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Corey Hawkins in the film "Straight Outta Compton." (Jaimie Trueblood / Universal Pictures via Associated Press)

Domestic box office: $161.2 million

International: $40.4 million

Worldwide: $201.6 million

‘Creed,’ 2015

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Sylvester Stallone in "Creed." Barry Wetcher / Warner Bros. Michael B. Jordan, left, and Sylvester Stallone in "Creed." Michael B. Jordan, left, and Sylvester Stallone in "Creed." (Barry Wetcher / Warner Bros.)

Domestic box office: $109.8 million

International: $63.8 million

Worldwide: $173.6 million

‘Hidden Figures,’ 2016**

Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." Hopper Stone / wentieth Century Fox via AP Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." (Hopper Stone / wentieth Century Fox via AP)

Domestic box office: $165.5 million

International: $48.8 million

Worldwide: $214.7 million

*Numbers according to Box Office Mojo

**Still in theaters

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

Get your life! Follow me on Twitter (@TrevellAnderson) or email me: trevell.anderson@latimes.com.

ALSO:

Disproving the 'black films don't travel' Hollywood myth

With 'Love Jones,' black love took center stage: An oral history

Black film critics predict end of #OscarsSoWhite, say 2016 is best year ever for black people in film