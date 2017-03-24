11 global hits that busted the myth that black films don't travel

In Hollywood, just four words are needed to end the prospects of a film with a predominantly African American cast: Black films don’t travel. Such a mantra has dead-ended countless scripts and limited diversity on and behind screens.
The belief is that films with black casts will be seen only by black audiences.
But black films — no matter how one defines the term — can and do perform well at the international box office.
Here are 11 films and film franchises led by black casts that became global hits, with at least $40 million in sales at the international* box office.
‘Coming to America,’ 1988
Domestic box office: $128.2 million
International: $160.6 million
Worldwide: $288.8 million
‘Boomerang,’ 1992
Domestic box office: $70.1 million
International: $61 million
Worldwide: $131.1 million
‘Bad Boys’ franchise, 1995, 2003
Domestic box office: $204.4 million
International: $210.3 million
Worldwide: $414.7 million
‘Blade’ franchise, 1998, 2000, 2004
Domestic box office: $204.8 million
International: $210.3 million
Worldwide: $415.1 million
‘Big Momma’s House’ franchise, 2000, 2006, 2011
Domestic box office: $225.7 million
International: $169.3 million
Worldwide: $395 million
‘Ray,’ 2004
Domestic box office: $75.3 million
International: $49.4 million
Worldwide: $124.7 million
‘Dreamgirls,’ 2006
Domestic box office: $103.4 million
International: $51.6 million
Worldwide: $155 million
‘Lee Daniels' The Butler,’ 2013
Domestic box office: $116.6 million
International: $60 million
Worldwide: $176.6 million
‘Straight Outta Compton,’ 2015
Domestic box office: $161.2 million
International: $40.4 million
Worldwide: $201.6 million
‘Creed,’ 2015
Domestic box office: $109.8 million
International: $63.8 million
Worldwide: $173.6 million
‘Hidden Figures,’ 2016**
Domestic box office: $165.5 million
International: $48.8 million
Worldwide: $214.7 million
*Numbers according to Box Office Mojo
**Still in theaters
